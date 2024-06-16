Albuquerque Isotopes host annual Adaptive Clinic making baseball accessible for all

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In a display of community spirit, the Albuquerque Isotopes held their third annual Adaptive Clinic on Saturday, bringing the joy of baseball to children of all abilities. The event, designed to ensure that every child, regardless of physical or intellectual challenges, has the opportunity to participate in America’s favorite pastime saw around 35 children take part in a day filled with fun and learning.

Story continues below

The clinic, organized by the Isotopes’ community relations team, provided a safe and supportive environment for children who require modified equipment and tailored activities to play baseball. Michelle Montoya, a representative from the Isotopes, emphasized the importance of such events. “We want to make sure that these kiddos today have the opportunity to also learn baseball and play baseball. They just need a little bit of help.”

From batting practice to base running, the children had the chance to experience various aspects of the game, guided by the expertise and encouragement of the Isotopes’ players.

Aaron Schunk, a player for the Albuquerque Isotopes, shared his enthusiasm for the event. “We have role models, and athletes are a big one of those. I remember being a kid and coming to camps like this, and getting to see players had a big impact on who I was.”

Schunk summed up the sentiment, “It’s hard not to smile when there is a little kid smiling with you.

For those who missed this year’s event, there’s good news. The Albuquerque Isotopes plan to continue the tradition, promising to hold the Adaptive Clinic again next year.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.