Albuquerque Isotopes are back in town, having first Mariachis game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Isotopes are back home at home taking on the Sugar Land Space Cowboys April 9 – 14. The homestand will feature three different special promotions nights.

Albuquerque Isotopes promotional schedule for 2024

Thursday, April 11 is College Night. College students are encouraged to represent their school at the game. Students can show their valid college ID and receive discounted tickets to the game.

Saturday, April 13 is the first Mariachis game of the season. The first 3,000 fans 16 and older will receive special Mariachis Ponchos.

Sunday, April 14 is Jackie Robinson Celebration. The first 1,500 fans will receive commemorative Jackie Robinson hats.

