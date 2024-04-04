Albuquerque Invitational track meet scheduled for Friday and Saturday

Apr. 3—The APS Albuquerque Invitational is one of the first big meets to watch this season in the metro area. This year's event runs Friday and Saturday at Nusenda Community Stadium.

The field is quite similar to the metro championships insomuch as all the APS 13 high school programs are entered, plus Cleveland, St. Pius and Rio Rancho.

Notably, Class 4A powers Albuquerque Academy and Los Alamos are also scheduled to compete.

Field events will run in two blocks on Friday: 4:45 and 7:15 p.m. It is mostly prelim running events on Friday (starting at 5:30 p.m.), save for the individual 3,200-meter finals and the 3,200-meter relay finals.

The remaining running finals begin at 10:45 a.m. Saturday. The final six field events will run 8:45 a.m. or 11 a.m. on Saturday.