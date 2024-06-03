Albuquerque Home Run Derby X tickets on sale Monday

Jun. 2—Tickets for the upcoming Home Run Derby X event at Isotopes Park in Albuquerque go on sale Monday.

HRDX is 3-on-3 co-ed home run derby with defense. Four teams, each led by an MLB legend and female softball player, will compete. Retired major leaguers Manny Ramirez (a 12-time All-Star), Ian Desmond and Jonny Gomes will be playing, as well as New Mexico softball legend Andrea Howard. Notable softball players Jocelyn Alo, Ashton Lansdell and Alex Hugo will also participate.

HRDX in Albuquerque is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 23, at Isotopes Park with the games beginning at 7:10 p.m. and gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets, from $15 to $30 (in the "home run zone"), go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday. Go to https://www.milb.com/albuquerque/events/home-run-derby-x or call the Isotopes Park Box Office at 505-924-2255 to purchase tickets or get more information.