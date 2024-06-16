Albuquerque High track star commits to ASU

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque High’s Freddie Ford just wrapped up a stellar senior season with Bulldog City track and field. He won three state titles this season and also earned high-point honors at both the metro and state meet.

Ford’s success gained the attention of multiple college programs, including New Mexico, Arizona State, Oregon and Arkansas State. On Saturday he publicly announced that he is going to Tempe, AZ to be a Sundevil.

“What really sold me was on the visit there was less about the facilities and more about the people there,” said Ford. “It was about my future teammates and who they would be, and it was such a friendly atmosphere. It just made it a no brainer when choosing ASU, I wanted the one that fit me the most and fit the community most.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.