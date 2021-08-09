Albuquerque extends air quality alert

Aug. 9—Smoke and ozone levels in Albuquerque will remain unhealthy until at least 7 p.m. on Monday, according to the city's Environmental Health Department.

The city extended an air quality alert warning of unhealthy smoke and ozone until Monday night. The alert, originally issued on Friday, had been set to expire at noon on Monday.

Albuquerque and Bernalillo County residents with respiratory conditions should limit outdoor activity.

The unhealthy air quality is fueled by wildfire smoke drifting into New Mexico from California.

The city warns that "members of the general public may experience health effects when air quality is deemed unhealthy."

People with respiratory conditions, the elderly, or small children may experience more serious health effects.