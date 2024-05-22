Albuquerque Academy hires new girls basketball coach

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The second basketball opening at Albuquerque Academy has been filled. After naming Alvin Broussard the boys’ head coach earlier in the month, the Chargers named Josh Skarsgard the girl’s coach on Tuesday.

Skarsgard has familiarity with the program as he was a member of the boys’ six-peat championship run in the 90s. He has coached the Academy’s middle school girls’ team the last two seasons and coached club with ABC as well. He inherits a program from longtime head coach and athletic director Taryn Bachis that finished the 2023-2024 season 20-7.

