Albrighton among trio departing Leicester

[PA Media]

Former Premier League winner Marc Albrighton is one of three senior players leaving Leicester City when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Albrighton spent 10 years with the Foxes and was a key member of their 2015-16 title-winning side, while he also came on as a substitute in Leicester's 2021 FA Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley.

Striker Kelechi Iheanacho will be bringing his seven-year stint with the club to an end, while midfielder Dennis Praet will depart after five years at King Power Stadium.

The club remains in discussions with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi over extending his stay, while centre-back Jannik Vestergaard has agreed a new three-year deal.