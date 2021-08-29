Albies' over-the-shoulder catch
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Ozzie Albies runs down Brando Crawford's pop fly and makes a great over-the-shoulder catch in shallow-right-center-field to end the inning
Ozzie Albies runs down Brando Crawford's pop fly and makes a great over-the-shoulder catch in shallow-right-center-field to end the inning
Bret Bielema wins in his debut with the Illini, but quarterback Brandon Peters injures his left shoulder and leaves the game in the first quarter.
UCLA looked great in a season-opening rout of Hawaii, while Nebraska coach Scott Frost is already is on the hot seat after losing to Illinois.
The latest round of Steelers roster cuts are official.
So Rachel Nichols is done at ESPN, and this was an inevitable ending since that day in early July that the New York Times reported the contents of a year-old secretly recorded conversation between Nichols and an associate — one in which she attributed the color of Maria Taylor’s skin to Taylor snagging the NBA Finals studio host job that Nichols coveted.
The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, became the first team from the state to reach the LLWS championship game. Ohio will play Sunday against Michigan, which defeated Hawaii 2-1 in the other semifinal. Wearing his cap just slightly crooked, Oden stared straight though the South Dakota order, locating and mixing his pitches efficiently.
There's growing buzz about the Texans trading Deshaun Watson "in the coming days," and the Dolphins reportedly are one of two finalists.
The umpires pretty clearly messed up a replay review, and a livid Bob Melvin was tossed from Saturday's game.
A quick breakdown of the Packers' 19-0 loss to the Bills in the final preseason game of 2021.
Gardner Minshew II had an interesting timeline with the Jags and will now join the Eagles via trade. Here are some thoughts on the Jags' decision to send him to Philly.
A trade could happen within the next week, according to reports.
The Miami Dolphins remain intrigued by the possibility of acquiring Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson but haven’t been willing to meet Houston’s high asking price amid the uncertainty of his legal situation, a source reiterated Saturday.
While the Browns roster is stacked, there are areas of concern that could be addressed as the team tries to get down to a 53-man roster. Two Texans are reportedly on the trading block that could intrigue Cleveland:
It’s all coming down to whether someone blinks. The Dolphins are reportedly the frontrunner to land quarterback Deshaun Watson from the Texans. And Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports that the Dolphins “remain intrigued by the possibility” of trading for Watson. However, Jackson says the Dolphins aren’t willing to give the Texans what they [more]
Becoming a baseball star usually guarantees a player fame and fortune -- but there's no guarantee that fortune will last. Some of the greatest players ever failed to translate their talent to...
It’s not quite a 19-game winning streak in meaningless action, but it’s still a record. A new rule change applied for the first time in NFL history on Friday night in the Eagles-Jets game at MetLife Stadium. Jets fans who paid to see the only preseason home game of the season didn’t see Zach Wilson [more]
Two-time Paralympic medallist Hunter Woodhall and Olympic long jumper Tara Davis first met at track competition four years ago
With such a deep, talented pool at WR, Matt Harmon analyzes which of the biggest stars could finish as the top scorer in 2021 fantasy.
Red Sox ace Chris Sale joined Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax as the only pitchers on record with three immaculate innings Thursday night.
The Packers were shutout by the BIlls in the preseason finale, but there were still four standouts from the contest.
#Bills GM Brandon Beane revealed a thing or two during a mid-game interview: