Albies hits go-ahead homer in 8th as Braves overcome strong start by Olson and beat Tigers

ATLANTA (AP) — Ozzie Albies hit a go-ahead home run with two outs in the eighth and the Atlanta Braves overcame a strong start by Detroit right-hander Reese Olson to beat the Tigers 2-1 on Monday night.

Albies hit his fifth homer of the season 407 feet, high into the right field seats, off right-hander Shelby Miller (4-5).

“I’m happy it came at the right time,” Albies said.

The Braves, who enjoyed an offensive resurgence in winning two of three against Tampa Bay, have won four of their last five games.

“It set a tone, big time,” said Albies of the team’s 22 runs in three games against the Rays. “We swung the bats really well, better than we did for a couple of weeks.”

Atlanta right-hander Daysbel Hernández (1-0), recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game, pitched a scoreless eighth. Joe Jiménez recorded the final three outs for his first save.

Olson threw six scoreless innings in a successful return to his home state, leaving with a 1-0 lead.

He allowed a combined 18 runs in an ugly string of three consecutive losses before returning to his more impressive early season form. Olson excelled against the Braves, his favorite team while growing up in Gainesville, Georgia, about one hour north of Atlanta. The right-hander matched his season high with eight strikeouts while allowing only four hits with no walks.

Olson gave his cheering section of about 50 friends and family members ample highlights while never allowing more than one baserunner in an inning.

“I’m thankful to have so many people come out to support me,” Olson said. “I’m happy to get back on track after struggling for a few. … I got ahead in the counts a little better.”

The Braves pulled even against right-hander Will Vest in the seventh. Austin Riley led off the inning with his second double of the game. With two outs, Riley scored from third on a single to right field by Forrest Wall, also recalled from Gwinnett on Monday.

Atlanta left-hander Max Fried allowed one run on four hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings. Jesse Chavez stranded two inherited baserunners in the sixth by striking out Gio Urshela and Justyn-Henry Malloy.

“Obviously I would have loved to have put him in a better spot,” said Fried of Chavez. “… It was a really big part of the game.”

Andy Ibáñez opened the sixth with a single to right field off Fried. Following Fried’s walk to Mark Canha, Greene’s single to right field drove in Ibáñez, giving Detroit a 1-0 lead.

Braves: There had been plans to option RHP Hurston Waldrep to Triple-A Gwinnett before he reported having a sore arm following Sunday’s 8-6 loss to Tampa Bay. Instead, the rookie was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. Manager Brian Snitker said Waldrep will be shut down for a week. OF J.P. Martínez was optioned to Gwinnett.

Braves rookie RHP Spencer Schwellenbach (0-2, 6.32) will make his fourth start against Tigers RHP Casey Mize (1-4, 4.43) on Tuesday night.

