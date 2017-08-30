Alberto Riveron says NFL’s replay process won’t really change

The NFL has a new head of officiating, and a new process for instant replay that takes the final decision away from the referee and gives it to the head of officiating. But Alberto Riveron, the new Senior V.P. of Officiating, says fans won’t see any real change.

Riveron said on PFT Live that he and his predecessor Dean Blandino worked together last year in the same way that Riveron and new V.P. of Instant Replay & Administration Russell Yurk will work together this year.

“The process itself is the same,” Riveron said. “Where for the last three years Dean and I were consulting here in New York and the referee had the final say so, the only thing that has changed is that now New York — either myself or Russell, and I’ll be involved in all the replays — and I’ll have the final say so. But the process is the same.”

What happens if there are more than two replay reviews simultaneously? Riveron said that happens less than once a season, but if it does happen they can call in reinforcements.

“In the last three years we had two situations, and it was in that 1 o’clock situation on Sunday, we had two situations where we had more than two,” Riveron said. “And what we did then is we brought a supervisor in every week just for those situations. But even then, Dean or myself could get over and monitor,” he said. “This year, in addition to Russell and myself we will also have Wayne Mackie, who is our vice president for evaluation and development, so he will also be in the room.”

Which means that, for all the changes behind the scenes in the officiating department, viewers at home may not notice.