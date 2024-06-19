Albertini warns Italy that ‘games last 90 minutes, not 45’

Former Italy and Milan midfielder Demetrio Albertini warns Italy that ‘games last 90 minutes, not 45’ but agrees with Luciano Spalletti that the Azzurri should not have a defensive approach against Spain.

Italy meet Spain at the Veltins-Arena in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday in the second game of EURO 2024 Group B.

“It’s a game that Spain will want to win with ball possession and one-v-one duels,” Albertini told Gazzetta.

“Italy must fight back and force the opponents to go back inside their own half. It will be tough for us if Spanish defenders always keep their feet on the halfway line.”

A Nicolò Barella goal helped Italy beat Albania on their EURO 2024 debut last week despite a poor start, which allowed their opponents to score after barely 20 seconds.

“Barella is one of the best footballers for how he plays with and without the ball,” noted Albertini.

“Midfielders have changed compared to the ’90s and the early 2000s. They have to cover more areas on the pitch. He is similar to Antonio Conte at the beginning of his career and Xavi’s last seasons at Barcelona.”

Odds on some of the best sportsbooks suggest Spain are favourite, but this doesn’t mean Italy do not have a chance to emerge victorious, especially considering that the Azzurri beat the Spaniards in the last two editions of the Euros.

“I really liked the reaction to that early goal and the first-half performance against Albania, but after the break, so and so,” continued Albertini.

“I’ll just say that we should not leave to Spain all the space we left to Albania.

“Spalletti has brought enthusiasm back to the national team and we see nice things on the pitch, but we should not forget that games last 90 minutes, not 45,” warned Albertini.

However, the ex-Milan and Azzurri ace agreed with Spalletti that La Nazionale should not put in a defensive performance against La Roja.

“I think I’d be counterproductive. When you trust your philosophy, it’s hard to change,” he said.

“Our team doesn’t have the skill sets needed to sit back and defend. If you just defend against Spain, you’ll concede one goal. Perhaps even more.

“They may keep the ball longer than us, but we must force them to run backwards, force them to stay in their own half and attack them when we can. We are Italy and we should not have fear.”

Lamine Yamal is the youngest player at EURO 204, but also one of Spain’s biggest threats.

“He has the future in his hands, but he must continue working,” noted Albertini, an ex-Barcelona midfielder.

“When you have that talent, it’s like a mission. I’ve seen too many players who could have done more but didn’t accept making physical sacrifices during the week. I hope he doesn’t become one of those.”

Perhaps, the 16-year-old should take inspiration from Italy striker Scamacca.

“He has improved thanks to Gasperini’s instilled culture of hard work,” concluded Albertini.

“We’ve known his talent for many years, but now he’s found the right club to be decisive. I hope the same thing happens with the national team.”