Albert Suárez, Orioles’ lineup shuffle not enough to stave off Astros sweep in 8-1 loss

HOUSTON — Almost exactly a month after they were swept for the first time in two years, the Baltimore Orioles found themselves on the wrong end of another this weekend.

Baltimore lost, 8-1, to the Houston Astros on Sunday, dropping a third straight game to the surging American League West club. The Astros jumped all over Albert Suárez with a four-run first inning and the Orioles’ offense, which had a new look on the lineup card, never got going.

Manager Brandon Hyde trotted out a lineup that had Adley Rutschman making his first start at the leadoff spot this season and Ryan Mountcastle hitting second for only the second time in 2024. The decision came on the heels of the Orioles scoring only one run in their 5-1 loss Saturday, though they did put up 28 combined runs over their previous two games and entered Sunday with the most runs in MLB.

The lineup shuffle didn’t help their cause against Framber Valdez. The Astros’ ace and two-time All-Star dominated the Orioles, holding them to one run on six hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over seven innings. He only allowed two base runners to reach scoring position.

Baltimore’s only damage against him came of a solo home run by Jordan Westburg in the sixth. The second baseman’s blast, his second in as many games, extended the Orioles’ franchise-record streak of consecutive games with at least one home run to 22. The Texas native is now up to 13 home runs on the season, which ranks third among AL third basemen — his primary competition for an All-Star selection.

With a first-inning walk, Gunnar Henderson extended his on-base streak to 30 games. The Orioles shortstop tied the Texas Rangers’ Corey Seager for the third-longest streak this season, trailing only the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge (37) and Anthony Volpe (34). Henderson, who turns 23 on Saturday, is the youngest player in Orioles history to record an on-base streak of 30 games or longer.

As much as the Orioles needed more offense, their pitching staff continued their sudden struggles. Suárez, coming off his shortest start of the season, gave up a home run to Jose Altuve on his first pitch of the afternoon and three more runs before the inning was over. Houston recorded four batted balls with exit velocities of 98 mph or higher in the first, including doubles by Alex Bregman and Jeremy Peña.

Suárez then battled to get through five innings, allowing another run in the fourth on a sacrifice fly by Yainer Diaz. With Dean Kremer (triceps strain) nearing his return from the injured list after making his second rehabilitation start Saturday, Suárez could be a candidate to move to the Orioles’ bullpen.

The Astros tacked on two more runs off Dillon Tate in the sixth. With two runners on and two outs, Peña hit a line drive over a leaping Austin Hays in left field to clear the bases. Tate has allowed six runs (five earned) over his past three outings, raising his ERA to 3.76. Keegan Akin threw a scoreless inning before Nick Vespi allowed another run in the eighth.

Houston’s sweep of the Orioles was a disappointing end to what started as a promising road trip for the Orioles, who took two of three from the AL East rival Yankees to pull within a half-game of the division lead. They will return to Baltimore down 1 1/2 games ahead of a series with the AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians. Cade Povich is scheduled to make his fourth MLB start against Guardians starter Tanner Bibee, who is coming off consecutive double-digit strikeout performances.

