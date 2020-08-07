Albert Pujols won't blame the pandemic if he doesn't reach 700 homers with Angels

Willie Mays was the best player of his generation. In 2009, President Obama invited Mays aboard the presidential plane.

“Very rarely when I’m on Air Force One am I the second most important guy on there,” Obama said.

The plane landed in St. Louis, where the two men headed to the All-Star Game. In the National League clubhouse, Obama first greeted Albert Pujols, the best player of his generation.

When the All-Stars took the field, Obama threw the ceremonial first pitch. Pujols caught it.

With his next home run, Pujols will tie Mays for fifth place on the all-time list, at 660. Let the kids play, sure, but let us take a moment to reflect on how dominant Pujols was back in his day.

He was the Mike Trout of his era.

Trout has won three most valuable player awards in six years; Pujols won three in five. Trout led his league in wins above replacement in four out of five years; Pujols did it five consecutive years. He was 29 the last time he did it.

Trout turned 29 on Friday, with 289 home runs. On the day Pujols turned 29, he had 356.

Trout has another decade to go, of course. Pujols, 40, has one more season on his Angels contract, and then perhaps the Cardinals consider a homecoming, a farewell season as a designated hitter. If not, the coronavirus pandemic — and this truncated season that resulted — could cost him his chance to join Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth as the only players with 700 home runs.

“I don’t think it’s disappointing at all,” Pujols said on a recent videoconference. “I wouldn’t use that word. It was worldwide, this pandemic. It wasn’t just in the United States.

“To say disappointing is being selfish. That’s the last thing I want to be.”

With 18 players infected by the coronavirus, the Miami Marlins welcomed 18 replacements Tuesday, a group that included a Moran (Brian), a Morin (Mike), a left-handed pitcher named Josh Smith and a right-handed pitcher named Josh Smith.

The most compelling story belonged to infielder Eddy Alvarez, who won a silver medal as a Team USA speed skater in the 2014 Sochi Olympics. He is believed to be the first man to medal in the Winter Olympics and play in the major leagues.

His skating commitment meant he did not start his professional baseball career until 24, an age at which many minor leaguers already have washed out. He shuttled between double-A and triple-A for four seasons before making his major league debut this week at 30, for his hometown Marlins.

“Excuse my lack of terms,” he said on a videoconference Thursday, “but it’s the truth behind the system, as much crap as it is. Age is a huge obstacle for a lot of guys in this game.”

He said he still cannot come up with a useful answer for the question he hears most often: What did he learn in skating that translated to baseball?

