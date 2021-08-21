Albert Pujols' solo home run
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Albert Pujols crushes a solo home run out to right-center field to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead
Albert Pujols crushes a solo home run out to right-center field to give the Dodgers an early 2-0 lead
Patrick Wisdom drills a two-run home run to left field for the Cubs' first hit of the game, making the score 4-2 in the bottom of the 7th
Andrew Velazquez rips a line drive into the right-field seats for his first career home run, extending the Yankees' lead to 7-1 in the 8th
Mike Trout spoke to the media Saturday to discuss the toll of his rehab on his mental health and what the future might hold.
Prior to Friday night's Yankees game vs. the Minnesota Twins, Aaron Boone gave some updates on Gleyber Torres and Domingo German, who are both out with injuries.
Bronx-born Andrew Velazquez continued his outstanding play, belting his first Major League home run as the red-hot Yankees won their 9th straight game, a 7-1 win over the Twins. With many family members in attendance, Velazquez vaguely remembered hitting his last homer in AAA but said, 'this is the best one by far'.
Notre Dame recruiting target Drayk Bowen started his junior season Friday with a loss to a crosstown rival.
Leadoff hitter Luke Voit had a two-run double in New York’s four-run third inning and the surging Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 Thursday night for their season-high seventh straight victory. Voit made his third start out of the leadoff spot this year and was New York’s designated hitter now that the team is comfortable playing Giancarlo Stanton in the outfield.
Though no decision has been made, there is still a chance Javier Baez and Francisco Lindor could play on Sunday against the Dodgers, Luis Rojas said Saturday afternoon.
Prior to Saturday's game, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor says he is 'very close' to returning. He says the team definitely feels a sense of urgency during this tough stretch and reacts to Mets owner Steve Cohen's tweet from earlier in the week.
Kris Bubic gets Rafael Ortega to ground out to end the top of the 6th and complete six no-hit innings against the Cubs at Wrigley Field
Trevor Bauer's restraining order had been in effect since late June after a woman accused him of assaulting her in his home this year.
The Cowboys' EVP left out a current QB in talking about the backup job behind Dak Prescott, and hinted at possibly acquiring a new player. | From @ToddBrock24f7
Stephen.A Smith crowns Kevin Durant as the best player in the world over LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
From some big college football programs in the FBS to coaches struggling to make ends meet in the Group of Five, these are the ones on the hot seat.
Before the Mets traded for Javier Baez and Trevor Williams, the Mets and Chicago Cubs were discussing what would've been a massive blockbuster.
The Dodgers' extended their winning streak to eight with a 3-2 over the New York Mets on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
The latest injury news and possible return dates for New York Mets players who are on the injured list.
Instant analysis: #Bills destroy #Bears in Week 2 preseason action (via @jdiloro):
Kansas City Royals left-hander Kris Bubic lost his bid for a no-hitter against the Chicago Cubs after a weather delay in the seventh inning on Saturday. Kansas City had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the seventh when the game was delayed by storms in the area. When the game resumed, Bubic walked Frank Schwindel and surrendered a two-run homer by Patrick Wisdom for Chicago's first hit.
The reigning NBA champion is branching off into MLB ownership.