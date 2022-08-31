Albert Pujols makes history vs. Reds reliever Ross Detwiler, a St. Louis native

When Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ross Detwiler was in high school, he’d go to St. Louis Cardinals games to watch Albert Pujols.

Detwiler, 36, grew up in St. Louis, became a first-round pick out of Missouri State and is now in his 14th year in MLB. And Pujols is still crushing homers.

In Monday’s loss to the Cardinals, Detwiler allowed Pujols’ 694th career home run and Pujols set an MLB record by homering off his 450th pitcher.

“His career speaks for itself,” Detwiler said. “All of the numbers and everything are better than anything we’ve ever seen in person. At least I have anyway. It’s pretty unbelievable he has been so good for so long.”

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) hits a 2-run home run in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Albert Pujols hits 694th career home run in third inning against Cincinnati Reds

In the top of the third inning, Detwiler got ahead in the count and tried to end the at-bat with a high fastball.

“I didn’t get it high enough and it leaked out over the plate more than I wanted it to,” Detwiler said. “The ball jumps off his bat quite a bit.”

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Ross Detwiler (75) smiles between batters during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

Pujols, 42, is in the final year of his 22-year MLB career. As he chases 700 home runs, he’s hitting .277 this season with the Cardinals. This week, Pujols is playing in his final scheduled series in Cincinnati.

In his career at Great American Ball Park, Pujols is hitting .305 with a .960 OPS and 21 home runs entering Tuesday’s game. He also hit four home runs in Riverfront Stadium, which closed in 2002.

Reds vs. Cardinals:As Cincinnati focuses on the future, loss to St. Louis is a reminder of the present

“What an amazing career Albert has had,” Reds manager David Bell said earlier this year. “I know he means a lot to (St. Louis). Just from being in that organization, I’ve always liked when there’s somebody still playing that I actually played against. That makes me feel good.

“Just amazing what he’s been able to do throughout his career and for as long as he has. Just incredible. It’s always an honor to watch guys like that play in person.”

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run in the third inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

FIRST HOMER: Reds rookie catcher Chuckie Robinson got lucky with the seat where his first career homer landed.

On Monday, Robinson’s line drive over the left field fence was caught by his former coach’s brother-in-law, who had made the trip to see Robinson play. He delivered the ball to Robinson’s mom, so Robinson easily acquired the ball.

“It was awesome, man,” Robinson said. “I hit it and knew it was out. I think when I hit it, I kind of blacked out a little bit like, ‘Dang, I got it.’ I was super excited. The boys in the dugout were super excited for me, so that was cool.”

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson (73) celebrates after hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

Robinson made the jump from Double-A to MLB over the course of the season because of the strides he has made at the plate this year. He’s currently splitting starts with Austin Romine and making a case to be the Reds backup catcher behind Tyler Stephenson in 2023.

Robinson’s first career homer was another milestone moment in a life-changing season.

“It wasn't an easy path (for him) to even get to this point, to even be on our team,” Bell said. “There's so much perseverance that goes into it and he just kept working, kept finding ways to get better. He's finding himself getting starts, playing well. The trip around the bases, I got to have a moment with him on the mound during a pitching change and that's something I'll remember, just the look on his face, the smile.”

Cincinnati Reds catcher Chuckie Robinson (73) smiles after hitting a 2-run home run in the fifth inning of the MLB game between the Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022.

INJURY UPDATES: Reds starting pitcher Hunter Greene (right shoulder strain) is going to make a rehab start on Thursday. Starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft (bicep soreness) is throwing a bullpen on Saturday, and the Reds are still determining what his rehab assignment will look like.`

