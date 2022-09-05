Albert Pujols' diving stop
Albert Pujols flashes his glove at first base, diving to make a sweet stop and flipping the ball to James Naile for the out
Albert Pujols launched his 695th career home run to lead the Cardinals to a 2-0 win against the Cubs
The Bears hung their banner after an undefeated preseason, and now the games count. Josh Schrock gives his first 2022 NFL Power Rankings with Week 1 set to kick off Thursday in Los Angeles.
Aaron Judge hits his 53rd homer of the season, plus Albert Pujols inches closer towards history on this edition of FastCast
It appears that Trey Lance reportedly wasn't too pleased with the news of Jimmy Garoppolo's return in the immediate aftermath.
What might the 2022 AP Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
A look at the teams known to be in on Bronny James, how he would fit within the program and other high school recruits who could be joining him.
The tone was set for the DP World Tour’s flagship week at a tense AGM on Monday morning when the LIV rebels – including Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Sergio García – questioned chief executive Keith Pelley.
Alabama and Georgia rolled to open the 2022 college football season. Brian Kelly, um, did not. Here's our updated SEC power rankings after Week 1.
Tiafoe storms to first set 6-4 against subdued Nadal Spaniard hits back to snatch second set and level match American claims next two sets for first-ever win over Nadal
Turkey is threatening to pull out of EuroBasket if this situation is not dealt with to its satisfaction.
What might the 2022 USA TODAY Coaches Poll look like after Week 1? It's our predicted best guess on the rankings.
Kyrgios ends Medvedev's US Open reign with four-set win Australian up to his usual on-court tricks but says he is turning 'narrative' around on him Medvedev will lose world No 1 ranking following defeat
Margaret Court has questioned Serena Williams’ legacy after the American’s apparent retirement from tennis following her defeat at this year’s US Open. Court holds the record for grand slam singles titles with 24, one ahead of Williams.
Frances Tiafoe stuns Rafael Nadal in huge US Open upset and the Steelers play coy while hinting that Mitch Trubisky will be Pittsburgh's starting quarterback.
A team-by-team look at how the division races in the AFC could play out during the 2022 NFL season.
The #Chiefs have four running backs on the 53-man roster, but Andy Reid doesn't seem to expect all of them to suit up on Sunday.
Lions RB D'Andre Swift has a plus matchup at home against a shaky Eagles defense, while expectations are far too high for Texans rookie Dameon Pierce.
The Patriots are adding to their receivers room.
Stephanie Egger is no-nonsense when it comes to fighting, and that shined through at UFC Paris.
LIV Golf says it's mission is to grow the game of golf. It might just be doing the opposite.