Albert McClellan to miss season with torn ACL

The Ravens have lost another player for the season.

The team announced on Monday that linebacker Albert McClellan will miss the entire year after tearing his ACL. McClellan was injured during a practice last week.

McClellan has spent the last six years with the Ravens and made 11 starts while appearing in all 16 games last season. He had 55 tackles and a sack in those games. He’s also played a key role on special teams for Baltimore over the years.

With Zach Orr retired, McClellan’s injury means the Ravens will need to replace two linebackers who saw over 1,500 snaps on defense last year. C.J. Mosley and Kamalei Correa are slated to start at inside linebacker for the Ravens this year with Patrick Onwuasor and Brennan Beyer back from last year as depth options.

McClellan joins cornerback Tavon Young, guard Alex Lewis, offensive lineman Nico Siragusa and tight end Crockett Gillmore as Ravens players who will miss the entire year with injuries.