Albert Londres, unflinching reporter who inspired France's top journalism prize

This year’s Prix Albert Londres, France’s equivalent of the Pulitzer Prize, will be awarded on 27 November. It bears the name of a legendary French journalist who travelled the world reporting – and both fascinated and appalled readers with what he described.

“We stopped counting the blows. They were falling relentlessly. We left the porch and went across the street, a hundred metres away.

“We looked up at the cathedral. Ten minutes later, we saw the first stone fall. It was 19 September 1914, at 7.25 in the morning.”

In fact, by the time the French public was reading those lines, it was two days later.

The great cathedral of Reims was in ruins, and Albert Londres had his first big splash in morning paper Le Matin.

It was a time when newspapers were still the primary form of mass media, and a dispatch was still worth reading even days after the event.

Londres’ first-person account of the bombing of Reims cathedral by German troops early into World War I would establish him as one of France’s most compelling correspondents.

It launched a career that took him across four continents, brought distant lands and unknown people onto French front pages, changed public policy, and set a new standard for deeply reported, deeply felt journalism that continues to inspire today.

His writing prioritised “the human side of stories”, says Claire Meynial, a correspondent for French magazine Le Point who was drawn to journalism thanks thanks in part to reading Londres as a teenager.

From poetry to papers



