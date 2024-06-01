Albert Lea finishes in 2nd in day two of section 1AA meet; 2 individual golfers advance to state

May 31—The Albert Lea Boys Golf team traveled to Rochester on Wednesday and Thursday to take part in the Section 1AA Tournament with two golfers going to the state tournament.

Archie Nelson and Noah Teeter made the cut for the state tournament for the Tigers.

There were 19 teams that took part in the tournament and only four teams advanced to the second round day. Albert Lea finished with a team score of 299 which was good enough to have them in first place by eight strokes ahead of Pine Island as they headed into day two.

Albert Lea would finish second after the two-day tournament with a 624 overall score, coming in behind Pine Island/Zumbrota-Mazeppa who won the tournament with a 612.

Nelson led the entire 110 player field with a score of 68 (-4). Next was Noah Teeter who had a steady round and came in with 74 (+2). Rounding it out for the boys was Eli Farris and Nick Belshan who shot 77 and 80 respectively.