Albert Lea clay target team advances to state; community invited to send-off

Jun. 19—Albert Lea High School will compete at the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League State Tournament at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake on Friday.

The top 40 teams based on total team score from the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League Trap Shooting Championship qualified.

Albert Lea ranked No. 11 with a score of 480. The top qualifying team was Wayzata High School with 485.

This will be Albert Lea's second year in a row to compete at state and third state appearance overall.

The squad representing Albert Lea will include Hank Kuiters, Tanner Green, Anna Laskowske, Kate Kuiters, Brennan Folie and Kaylyn Eide.

The team will have a sendoff from the Albert Lea fire station at 2 p.m. Thursday. It will travel up Newton Avenue to Clark Street, Clark Street to Bridge Avenue, and Bridge Avenue to Interstate 90. The community is invited to attend.