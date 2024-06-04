Albert Lea boys track to compete June 6-8 at St. Michael-Albertville
Jun. 4—By Albert Lea Tribune
The Albert Lea boys track team is sending five to the Minnesota State High School Track Meet at St. Micheal-Albertville High School June 6-8.
Alex Palmer will compete in the pole vault after he took third in the Section 1AA Meet held May 30 and June 1. He finished with a height of 13 feet, three inches.
Also going to the state meet will be the 4×800 meter Relay team, which finished second in a time of 8:17.15. The team includes Ben Schulz, Andrew Tscholl, Noah McGaffey and Isaiah McGaffey.
Head boys coach Kevin Gentz said after the second that the team had a tremendous effort.
"The Tigers posted many season bests in one for the most competitive sections in the state," he said.
Among those finishes included:
—800: Isaiah McGaffey, third (2:02.38)
—400: Elijah Goetz, fifth (52.00)
—4×200 relay: Alex Palmer, Connor May, Henry Buendorf, Trenton Mikels, seventh (1:33.14)
—Long Jump: Charlie Irvine, seventh, 19-06.50
—100: Isaiah Andersen Pitchford, seventh, 11.55
—1600: Andrew Tscholl, seventh, 4:48.07
—4×100 relay: Isaiah Andersen Pitchford, Alex Palmer, Connor May, Trenton Mikels, seventh (44.78)
—4×400 relay: Isaiah Andersen Pitchford, Max Irvine, Ben Schulz, Alex Palmer (3:34.64)
—300 hurdles: Jal Thoat (42.90).
High finishers on the girls side included the Tigers' 4 x 800 relay team of Mya Hanke, Maggie Schulz, Erin Boorsma and Hailey Deming that finished seventh in a time of 10:27.65. Ellee Schulz placed 10th in the 1,600 run in a time of 5:41.87, which comes a day after she finished eighth with a time of 12:30.71 in the 3,200 run.
Elsewhere in the area, the following have qualified for the state tournament.
United South Central
Boys — Brant Blosser (junior, 110-meter hurdles)
NRHEG
Girls — Evelyn Nydegger (senior, 300-meter hurdles) — Quinn VanMaldeghem (sophomore, 400-meter dash) — Malonna Wilson (senior, shot put)