Albert Breer: Why DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to end up with Patriots

Breer: Why DeAndre Hopkins is unlikely to end up with Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The DeAndre Hopkins trade rumors are heating up, but don't expect the New England Patriots to be in the mix to acquire the star wide receiver.

Despite the Arizona Cardinals' asking price reportedly dropping, The MMQB's Albert Breer doesn't foresee Hopkins landing in Foxboro. He poured cold water on the Hopkins-to-Patriots hype during his Thursday appearance on "Early Edition."

"I don't think that anybody in the organization anticipates it happening," Breer said. "I think part of it is all of this comes along with DeAndre Hopkins -- he doesn't practice, there's been attitude issues in the past, and there's been a clash in particular with Bill O'Brien. I just think that they see this as a bridge too far right now."

Hopkins' rocky history with Patriots offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien is well-documented. Still, there was hope that the two would let bygones be bygones and start fresh in New England.

It now appears that won't be the case. So what do the Patriots do from here? Breer still believes it's imperative for them to sign a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver to help third-year quarterback Mac Jones.

"I think they need to bring in somebody who at least has the potential to grow into a No. 1, which is why I looked at Jerry Jeudy as being a really, really good option," Breer said. "Because if you look at it, the way they're set up right now, it feels like the offense is set up for Tom Brady to come in and save the day, and Tom Brady's not here anymore.

"And you look at young quarterbacks and when they've really come of age, Josh Allen had Stefon Diggs, Patrick Mahomes had Tyreek Hill, Justin Herbert had Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, Joe Burrow had Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase. Like, this is the window when you do that. This is the window when you go and get creative and you find a No. 1 whether it's through the draft or on the veteran market either by trade or free agency. I can see why they wouldn't go after Hopkins given all the issues they had last year, but I think you have to find a way creatively to go find your No. 1."

The Patriots lost Jones' safety blanket, Jakobi Meyers, in free agency. While they replaced him with veteran wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster and upgraded from Jonnu Smith to Mike Gesicki at tight end, there is still room for improvement on offense.

As of Thursday, the Pats' wide receiver depth chart consists of Smith-Schuster, DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton.