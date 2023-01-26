Albert Breer tabs front-runner for Chargers’ offensive coordinator position

The Chargers are in the thick of interviews as they’re diligently looking to find their next offensive coordinator.

The interview list is now up to six, and it could very well keep growing. But there is one candidate who stands above the rest that Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer sees ultimately getting the job.

Breer pegged Rams quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Zac Robinson as the favorite to be Los Angeles’ OC.

I’d call Rams pass-game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Zac Robinson the front-runner for the Chargers’ OC job. Remember, Brandon Staley wanted to hire Kevin O’Connell from Sean McVay’s staff in 2021, and O’Connell was blocked from going. Robinson, as a former NFL QB, brings a lot of the same qualities O’Connell, along with the system, from McVay that I believe Staley would ideally like to have Justin Herbert running.

In his end-of-season press conference, head coach Brandon Staley mentioned that he would prefer to hire someone fluent in the Sean McVay/Kyle Shanahan offensive system. And Robinson has four years of working under McVay.

In addition to having extensive knowledge of the McVay offense, Robinson has a firm grasp of the passing game and the mentorship and development of quarterbacks as a former signal-caller himself, which would go a long way to getting the most out of Justin Herbert.

Robinson completed his interview with the Chargers on Monday, Jan. 23.

