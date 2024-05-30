Albert Breer sees Amon-Ra St. Brown’s extension as a base for Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson and his contract extension have dominated the news, and the reason for it dragging out may have to do with Amon-Ra St. Brown. Jefferson’s contract lays out the base on which Jefferson’s contract could be built, which may be why it is being such a drawn-out process.

As Albert Breer discussed in his latest mailbag, guaranteed money is the root of the potential problems the negotiations are facing.

Breer mentions that St. Brown’s contract, which is guaranteed at $80 million, is the base for just the first two years of a potential Jefferson extension. In the first three years, he hints at the number being guaranteed at $100 million.

Having that much money in a non-quarterback can prove to be difficult.

“Add that up, and given what Bosa got, and the difference between Jefferson and St. Brown, I think you’re talking about a starting point of $80 million for the first two new years, which means $100 million over the next three years. Probably all guaranteed. And probably then some. Which is why this is no easy negotiation.”

With so many top-tier wide receivers on the edge of being extended, the sooner the Vikings can get a deal done the better. Players such as Ceedee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk will challenge Jefferson’s guaranteed money but won’t surpass it.

However, every bit they get will be used against the front office.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire