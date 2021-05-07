This content is not available due to your privacy preferences. Update your settings here to see it.

Albert Breer says Ron Rivera's rebuild in Washington differs from in Carolina originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Washington Football Team wasted no time prioritizing their needs early in the 2021 NFL Draft. Linebacker and offensive line were two of the biggest holes the team needed to fill, and head coach Ron Rivera made that happen in the first and second rounds selecting LB Jamin Davis and OL Sam Cosmi.

On the BMitch & Finlay Show Friday afternoon, Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer shared his thoughts on how the team's offensive line will be a source of strength in 2021, and how Rivera’s rebuilding approach is different in Washington than it was when with the Carolina Panthers.

“I think they got some real strengths on the team. I think when you have teams who can win at the line of scrimmage, at the very least, you’re going to be in games on a week to week basis. I think that’s the one thing Washington really has,” Greer said. “I think the offensive line can be a legitimate strength.”

In the weeks leading up to the NFL Draft, there was plenty of chatter which direction Washington would go, including the possibility of trading up to select a young quarterback. In Rivera's first year as Carolina's head coach, the team addressed quarterback early on in their rebuild by selecting Cam Newton with the no. 1 pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. This time, coming off an NFC East division title, Washington had pick no. 19, which ended up being after all the top quarterback prospects were selected.

In the end, Washington addressed positions of need rather than pursuing a young quarterback.

“Most people are going to look at it, and connect everything to the quarterback, and what are they doing at quarterback long-term," Breer said. "For right now they made the conscious decision we want to build the rest of the team up before we drop a young quarterback in there. So we’re not going to overreach for a young quarterback right now."

“That’s what makes this a lot different than Ron’s experience in Carolina. He gets to Carolina, he has the first overall pick, they take Cam Newton and that’s his guy for the next nine years.This is a little bit different method of building.”

Some would say Rivera’s approach in Washington was night and day to what his approach was in Carolina. Focusing on the roster holes in order to bolster certain position groups instead of putting all your eggs in the quarterback basket.