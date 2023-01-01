Albert Breer: Robert Kraft 'not happy' with Patriots' offensive coaching setup

Breer: Robert Kraft voiced unhappiness with Patriots' offensive coaches originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots' offense has been a disaster this season, and the top boss has taken notice.

According to The MMQB's Albert Breer, Patriots owner Robert Kraft has made it known in Foxboro that he's not pleased with the team's offensive coaching setup, which features senior football advisor/offensive line coach Matt Patricia calling plays with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge and head coach Bill Belichick playing prominent roles.

"My understanding is he's made comments around the building that basically indicate he's not happy with where the offensive coaching staff is right now," Breer said Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's "Patriots Pregame Live."

Kraft's opinion of the offensive coaching staff could lead to significant changes this offseason, per Breer.

"I think that could lead to shuffling at more than just the play-caller spot," Breer added. "We could be talking about a new coordinator coming in with multiple new position coaches. I think there are several guys on the staff who are going to be reviewed after the year."

Belichick's decision to replace offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels with Patricia -- who had never called offensive plays prior to this season -- has backfired tremendously. New England entered Week 17 ranked 24th in the NFL in yards per game and dead last in red zone touchdown percentage. Quarterback Mac Jones has regressed significantly under Patricia in Year 2, with nine touchdown passes to eight interceptions after making the Pro Bowl as a rookie last season.

There's been plenty of buzz about current Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien returning to New England in 2023 to take over as offensive coordinator, and both Breer and Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran said Sunday they believe that will happen -- especially if Kraft applies a little pressure on Belichick to make a change after a disappointing 2022 campaign.

Story continues

"How Robert Kraft approaches this if Bill doesn't make the changes on his own is going to be very interesting and probably dictates which way this goes," Breer added.

Breer also noted that Kraft is a fan of Patriots tight ends coach Nick Caley, who was viewed to be a potential successor to McDaniels at offensive coordinator entering 2022. But Caley could have interest in joining McDaniels on the Las Vegas Raiders' coaching staff in 2023, per Breer, so there's a lot still to be determined.

Check out the video above for more insight from Breer on "Patriots Pregame Live."