Albert Breer: The latest on Bill O'Brien's OC interview with Patriots

The New England Patriots so far have interviewed a handful of candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Bill O'Brien is the biggest name of the bunch.

O'Brien is considered a "top candidate" for the job and considering his track record, that comes as no surprise. He worked on Bill Belichick's staff in New England from 2007 to 2011 and had the offensive coordinator title in his final year with the team. Since leaving Foxboro, he has spent two years as the head coach at Penn State, seven years as head coach of the Houston Texans, and the last two years as the offensive coordinator at Alabama.

So, how'd his interview go with the Patriots on Thursday? The MMQB's Albert Breer shared what he has heard.

"It sounds like everything went smoothly and to plan," Breer said on Early Edition. "I don't think this thing is a slam dunk. There's obviously potentially some other opportunities for him out there. Do the Tennessee Titans give him a call? They've obviously got nobody and they just wrapped up their general manager search. He's also very close with Monti Ossenfort, the new GM in Arizona. So could he get a head-coaching interview in Arizona?

"I think all these things are things to consider, but certainly I think this is what everybody who roots for the Patriots wanted because he's got background in the offense, I think the transition here would be seamless, he's got some background with Mac Jones. It feels to me like this is all sort of set up where the Patriots, if they wanted to close a deal quickly, they could."

The Patriots could have plenty of competition for O'Brien's services if they don't close a deal quickly. The Titans, Cardinals, Los Angeles Chargers, L.A. Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Washington Commanders, New York Jets, and Indianapolis Colts each are searching for new OCs heading into the 2023 campaign.

Breer believes finding the right guy for the job is crucial for Jones' success going forward, and that "right guy" is O'Brien.

"I look at this as such a critical point with your young quarterback," Breer added. "And I've made this comparison before. I think the Patriots are right now where the Dolphins were with Tua Tagovailoa last year, where they really didn't have answers on who they have as a quarterback, to the point where they were ready to make a decision on potentially a $30 million fifth-year option or extending a guy.

"And so now, in his third offseason, they've got to do things to try to put pieces around him where they can get clarity on the quarterback. One way to do that is to go with the safest guy, the safest pick as your offensive coordinator. That's very clearly Bill O'Brien."

For the full O'Brien conversation on "Early Edition," watch the video below.