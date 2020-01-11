Josh McDaniels was the final candidate to interview for the Cleveland Browns head coaching position. The New England Patriots offensive coordinator met with the Browns for seven hours on Friday. His wife was in attendance and they were flown to Cleveland by owner Jimmy Haslam's private jet.

Right now, it's unclear if McDaniels will get the job.

But while he left the building without an offer, it appears that he is a true finalist for the position.

In an appearance on NBC Sports Boston's"Arbella Early Edition", Bert Breer of Sports Illustrated's MMQB spoke about the decision that the Browns have in front of them. He detailed the two likely results for the Browns search, one that involves McDaniels and one that doesn't.

I heard the interview did go well. And the Browns are going to go dark overnight and they're going to make a decision either Saturday or Sunday. I think the likely result here is one of two things. They're either going to blow it up and build around Josh McDaniels or they're going to double down on having Paul DePodesta in the building. And I think the leader in the clubhouse, if that happens, would be Vikings coordinator Kevin Stefanski.

Breer also went on to explain that Stefanski could be a strong candidate as he was a favorite of DePodesta before the team brought in Freddie Kitchens last season. So, if the Browns are married to keeping DePodesta in charge in the front office, Stefanski could be the guy.

The McDaniels situation will likely be resolved at some point in the coming days. That said, if Stefanski is the choice and the Vikings beat the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, there may be no definitive answer to the question until the Vikings are eliminated.

But if it gets to that point and the Vikings are still alive, no news would be good news for the Patriots.

Bert Breer: Josh McDaniels, Kevin Stefanski the two 'likely results' for the Browns job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston