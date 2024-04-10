Albert Breer: Giants among teams who could try to trade up

The New York Giants hold the sixth overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft later this month and they will have many options at their disposal come draft day.

Of course, much of that will depend on what the five teams in front of them do. The Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders, and New England Patriots hold the first three selections and are all in the market for new quarterbacks. But the teams at pick Nos. 4 and 5 (Arizona and the L.A. Chargers) are open for business.

Veteran NFL reporter Albert Breer of MMQB went through the first quarter of the first round with Rich Eisen recently, suggesting that four quarterbacks could be drafted in the first four picks.

That would entail a team trading up from the back. Breer believes the Giants could be one of them if the circumstances call for it.

USC’s Caleb Williams is all but spoken for by Chicago, so the draft essentially begins with Washington at the second pick.

The Commanders have been linked to both UNC’s Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels of LSU by multiple sources as have the Patriots. The Giants are rumored to be fond of Maye and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy.

Breer’s speculation is that the Giants are one of four teams who could move up in the order. The Minnesota Vikings, at No. 11, Denver Broncos (No. 12) and Las Vegas Raiders (No. 13) are the others.

