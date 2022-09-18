Albert Breer: Brian Flores helped Steelers offense game-plan for Patriots

Breer: How Brian Flores helped Steelers offense prepare for Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the Pittsburgh Steelers' offense finds success against the New England Patriots' defense on Sunday, it might be thanks to a familiar face.

Brian Flores joined the Steelers as a senior defensive assistant and linebackers coach this offseason after the Miami Dolphins fired him as their head coach following the 2021 season. Prior to Miami, Flores spent 11 years in New England as an assistant coach -- including nine on the defensive side -- from 2008 to 2018.

So, ahead of Pittsburgh's matchup with the Patriots this Sunday, the Steeles decided to put Flores' knowledge to use, with the defensive assistant sitting in on Pittsburgh's offensive meetings and assisting offensive coordinator Matt Canada in game-planning for New England, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported Sunday on NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Gameday Live.

Breer noted that Flores has been "incredibly" valuable for the Steelers this week, not only coaching up the linebackers on defense but also giving the offense some insights into how the Patriots operate on defense.

Flores worked closely with several of New England's top defensive assistants -- including Jerod Mayo and Steve Belichick -- so he likely brought a lot to the table in those offensive meetings this week.

The Steelers' offense could use the help after mustering just 267 yards of total offense against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, with quarterback Mitchell Trubisky managing 194 passing yards.

