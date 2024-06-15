Albert Breer believes the Vikings are long-term contenders

Sports Illustrated reporter Albert Breer was asked during a mailbag which teams are set up for long-term success, and he didn’t just choose one team. Breer named a few teams that he thinks will be contenders for a while, but he threw a curveball at the end and brought the Vikings into the conversation.

While a few of the draft picks Kwesi Adofo-Mensah picked in previous NFL Drafts don’t appear they will turn into quality pros, it feels like the 2024 NFL Draft selections will be slam dunk picks. J.J. McCarthy, the 10th pick, was 27-1 as a starting quarterback at Michigan and is a proven winner. Dallas Turner, an Edge rusher out of Alabama, was Minnesota’s second first-round pick and can step right in for Danielle Hunter.

The Vikings have plenty of youthful talent and some good veterans. It may take a year, but the Vikings have the team to be in contention for the next several years.

