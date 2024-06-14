Albert Breer believes Raiders could sell big-name veterans during NFL season

The Raiders believe they can compete for a playoff spot this season. They weren’t that far away last year and they’ve added some high-end talent this offseason.

But if things don’t go well early in the season, could the Raiders trade one of their top players for draft picks?

In a recent article by Albert Breer of SI, he wrote about the possibility of the Raiders trading a star player before the NFL trade deadline this year. And his response may shock you:

I also believe that the roster is a ways off, and the long-term quarterback for Pierce and first-year GM Tom Telesco isn’t on the roster, so there’s a pretty logical scenario out there where they become sellers at the deadline. They would, at the very least, get calls on (Maxx) Crosby. Which doesn’t mean they would trade him—he’s still just 26, so it’d be different than dealing (Davante) Adams or even (Kolton) Miller—but they would get to see his value to other teams.

It seems highly unlikely that the Raiders would move Crosby anytime soon. The same goes for Kolton Miller as both players are in the primes of their career. Davante Adams would make more sense if the Raiders do struggle out of the gate, but even that seems unlikely.

The Raiders are in the process of retooling their roster but don’t expect Tom Telesco to start selling off pieces anytime soon.

Related

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire