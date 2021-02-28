Albert Almora Jr. 'ready to go to war' with Mets this season

Albert Almora Jr. during Zoom press conference

Albert Almora Jr. is with another team for the first time in his professional career entering spring training with the Mets. He’s known the Cubs his entire life, getting drafted in the first round by Chicago back in 2012.

But some familiar faces, like hitting coach Chile Davis, makes the transition easier.

“Chile’s been great from the get-go. I’m super excited to work with familiar persona and he kinda knows my swing and he knows the adjustments I’ve been making this offseason. So I’m super excited and it’s a long year but the smile on my face shows it all. I’m ready to go.”

Almora admits it’s a bittersweet feeling leaving the Cubs because of the relationships and hard work he put in over there. But he’s embracing the change and is ready for this new challenge in the blue and orange.

“I think change is good and at this point in my career with the circumstances there’s no harm or bad feelings with that team,” he said. “I grew a lot as a man and as a player there. I’ve had great experiences there and memories I’ll cherish forever.”

Almora comes to the Mets bringing defensive outfield depth to the group along with some potential to get better on the offensive side of the ball. That’s what help with Davis might produce, and those adjustments he noted were something he knows he needed to incorporate to stand out in camp and have a good season.

There’s some good competition for Almora to work with, as Brandon Nimmo and Kevin Pillar make up the top candidates in center field. Almora, though, wasn’t told about what the Mets think he will be doing throughout the year just yet.

“I don’t think we’ve talked much about the season. We’ve talked about spring training and it’s nothing too crazy,” he said. “I’m just exited to play baseball. We’ll let all that speak for itself. Whatever my role is, I’ll be ready for it."

Almora also knows that his new team is one that could be World Series worthy.

"I think on paper we’re a really good team, but the people in the clubhouse is what makes the difference.

“I’m excited to go to war with these guys.”