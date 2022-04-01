Albert Abreu in, Ben Rortvedt likely out as Yankees’ Opening Day roster taking shape

LAKELAND, Fla. — The closed-door meetings and bag packing have begun. Less than a week away from Opening Day, the Yankees are whittling down their camp roster and starting to get their big league team in shape.

“We met on it and had a pretty significant conversation on it with a lot of people yesterday. I mean, I think one of the things is deciding between 15 and 16 pitchers initially. Who it is and their makeup could affect that a little bit,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said before Friday’s 6-2 win over the Tigers at Joker Marchant Stadium. “I just feel like it’ll hopefully declare itself a little bit more over these next few days. But I think the biggest thing is, what is the makeup of the 28 pitcher and position player wise, and then that may affect the last spot or two.”

The Yankees have 13 pitchers that are locked into roster spots. That includes Albert Abreu, who Boone said Friday is on the team.

“Albert’s out of options and coupled with coming off what he did last year, I feel like he’s doing good here for us so far this spring,” Boone said.

They are deciding on those last few spots whether it be another versatile veteran pitcher like a Manny Banuelos, who can pitch in relief or spot start, or one of their young prospects like Deivi Garcia or Clarke Schmidt.

They also need to make a decision on a backup catcher since Ben Rortvedt, the catcher they acquired in a trade with the Twins, is not going to be ready to break camp. Boone would not tip his hand on which way the Yankees are leaning. The Yankees do not have another catcher on their 40-man roster, which is full. They have Rob Brantly, Max McDowell and David Freitas in camp.

They also will have either a three-man bench (with 16 pitchers) or four. That includes DJ LeMahieu, who technically does not have a position. Tim Locastro is here on the roster, but the Yankees have been impressed by Ender Inciarte, who also has a lefty bat. Marwin Gonzalez’s versatility in the infield and outfield seems to give him an edge on a bench spot.

“Giancarlo (Stanton), that’s a fourth outfielder, and then that extra guy can be a guy that plays everywhere,” Boone said, seeming to indicate Gonzalez. “I mean, it’s not ideal and we may end up going that way. But we’ll see.”

RORTVEDT UPDATE

It’s become pretty clear that catcher Ben Rortvedt, who came to the Yankees with a strained oblique, will not be ready for Opening Day. Boone admitted that it is likely that he will start the season with minor league rehab games.

Rortvedt said that he is trying to go slow and smart.

“I’m making strides. Today I felt a lot better than the last live (batting practice) so I feel good,” Rortvedt said. “I hit (tossed balls) the other day and kind of still going day by day, kind of reading the body, but catching wise I feel good and just trying to slowly work in the swing. Still trying to be smart about it so it doesn’t linger. Not bad. We just don’t want any setbacks so we’re trying to really give it time.”

SEVY STARTING

Luis Severino said he is ready to throw about 60 pitches Saturday, which will be his last spring training start. The right-hander, who has made just 10 appearances over the last three years because of injuries, had been pushed back after feeling soreness in his right arm after his previous start.

It was actually a good thing for Severino to go through this spring in a way.

“I know I’m going to have some ups and downs, so it’s good to know how to treat it and so when it happens again I’ll be able to do it,” Severino said.

MONTGOMERY COMING UP SHORT?

Jordan Montgomery threw four simulated innings back at the Yankees complex Friday. The lefty, who is expected to pitch the third game of the season, may pitch on short rest to get one more appearance this spring.

“We’ll also kind of weigh that too: Is it worth bringing him back just to get out there? Or is it better just to go to the next one? So we’ll kind of weigh that out over the next couple days,” Boone said. “But he potentially gets into another game, short one.”

REASSIGNED

The Yankees reassigned right-hander Matt Bowman, utility man Phillip Evans, infielder Ronald Guzmán, outfielder Ryan LaMarre, infielder José Peraza and righthander Ryan Weber to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.