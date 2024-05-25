Albany State track and field excels at NCAA Championships on first day

After a phenomenal season, the Albany State University Golden Rams 4x100 meter relay team made a notable appearance at the NCAA Track & Field Championships on Thursday, May 24th. The swift quartet, consisting of Jayvon Hutchinson, Kibren Moore, Jordan Smith, and Ed Gilbert, entered the championships ranked 4th overall with an impressive time of 39.74 seconds. During Thursday's preliminary round, the Golden Rams placed 3rd in Heat 1, clocking a time of 40.03 seconds.

In the second event of Day one, Kibren Moore and Ed Gilbert delivered spectacular performances in the 100 meter dash. Kibren Moore, the current school record holder and a two-time SIAC Champion, finished first in Heat 1 with a record-breaking time of 9.99 seconds, surpassing his previous school record of 10.00 seconds set at the Alice Coachman Invitational on April 13th. Ed Gilbert also impressed, finishing 3rd in Heat 1 with a personal record of 10.09 seconds.