Albany State Athletics receives two Division II grants

Albany State University Athletics has been selected to receive the NCAA Division II Coaching Enhancement Grant and the NCAA Division II Ethnic Minorities and Women's Internship Grant, beginning in the 2024-25 academic year. These grants will fund a new, full-time assistant coaching position for the Albany State Softball program and a one-year Coordinator of Football Operations position.

"We are incredibly thankful to the NCAA for their continued support of Division II schools through these grant opportunities and for selecting ASU as the recipient of two grants," said Director of Athletics, Dr. Kristene Kelly. "These grants will undoubtedly help us on our continuous quest of #CreatingLegacies at ASU."

"The NCAA Division II Ethnic Minorities and Women's Internship Grant for a Coordinator of Football Operations will greatly benefit our program," said second-year head coach Quinn Gray, Sr. "This position will increase the operational efficiencies of our football program and help develop an individual to be ready for a career in college athletics."

The NCAA Division II Coaching Enhancement Grant will also provide funding to a deserving candidate for a five-year commitment to assist head coach Jason Bryant and serve as an academic coordinator for the department. The Division II Coaching Enhancement Grant was restructured to better support member schools' needs in creating full-time assistant coaching positions in any of the 24 NCAA-sponsored sports.

"We're incredibly honored to receive the NCAA Division II Coaching Enhancement Grant. This grant will allow us to bring on an Assistant Softball Coach/Academic Coordinator, which is a huge win for our program," said Bryant. "With this support, we'll be able to elevate both our athletic performance and academic success, benefiting our student-athletes and the entire department."

