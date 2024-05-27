Albany is Reading Rebels’ foe in first round of playoffs

For the second year in a row, the Reading Rebels will open The Basketball League playoffs with a matchup against the Albany Patroons.

However, this time around, Reading will look to capitalize on home court advantage when it faces on Albany at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Albright College in the first round of the TBL Northeast playoffs.

In 2023, making their first appearance in the TBL postseason, the Rebels fell to the Patroons 111-96 at the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany.

Reading finished the 2024 regular season with its best record (19-5) to date and finished second in the Atlantic Northeast division behind the Frederick Flying Cows (20-4). The Rebels went 2-1 against Frederick in the regular season and won both matchups at Alvernia, including a 127-123 win in the regular season finale on Thursday.

Reading split the regular season series against Albany with each team winning its respective matchup at home.

Aquille Carr leads the Rebels in scoring and is averaging 22.2 points per game.

Javon Adams, a 6-9 power forward who is a Reading native, is averaging 18.4 points per game and is second on the team in rebounds with 7.4.

Javon Adams goes for a dunk against the Frederick Flying Cows at Alvernia. (ANDREW HELLER – READING EAGLE)

Kutztown University graduate Anthony Lee is averaging 15.3 points per game and is shooting 41.8 percent from beyond the arc for Reading. Quadir Welton, a 6-8 forward from Philadelphia and St. Peter’s University graduate, leads the Rebels in rebounds with 12.2 points per game and is averaging 18.1 points.

Quadir Welton goes up against Albany’s Marcus Merchant for the opening tipoff during the Reading Rebels’ 114-104 win over the Patroons. (COURTESY OF BILL SNOOK)

In the regular season finale on Thrusday, Lee scored a team-high 34 points and made four 3-pointers, while Adams scored 26 points and had 10 rebounds. Also in the finale, Ronald Scott scored 23 points and is averaging 14.2 points per game.