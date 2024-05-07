New Albany hires Doty to lead girls hoops

Roman Doty has been tasked with reviving the New Albany girls basketball program.

The veteran coach was approved Monday as the team’s new leader. He replaces Micha Washington, who led the Bulldogs for seven years.

Doty spent this past season coaching Pine Grove’s girls. The Panthers went 14-12 and lost to eventual state champion Blue Mountain in the second round of the Class 1A playoffs.

Before that, Doty coached Mooreville’s girls for five seasons. He led the Troopers to a 26-5 record in 2022-23.

He takes over a New Albany team that went 5-21 last season. The Bulldogs haven’t had a winning season since 2019-20. They won a state title in 2011.

“I aspire to work hard with the administration, coaches and players to build and bring back the level of success and achievement to the program that it has long been known for,” Doty said in a statement.

Doty began his coaching career in 1994 as Hatley boys coach. He then went to Pine Grove, coaching both the boys and girls for eight years.

He went into administration for a few years before returning to coaching at Mooreville in 2017. When he arrived at Pine Grove for his second stint, Doty inherited a team that had won just two games the previous year and got the program back on solid footing.

“I have a lot of friends and family at Pine Grove, and the program means a lot to me. So to leave after only being back for one year was not an easy decision to make,” Doty said. “It was a joy to coach them and watch them grow this past season, and I look forward to following their success in the coming years.”