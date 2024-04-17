Advertisement

Albany football draft prospect AJ Simon dies at 25

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Albany football defensive lineman AJ Simon, considered an NFL draft prospect, died Tuesday night.

He was 25.

Simon recorded 12.5 sacks during his senior season.

Before playing for the Great Danes, the 6-foot-1, 267-pound Simon attended Bloomsburg University.

Tributes came in via social media.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire