Albany football draft prospect AJ Simon dies at 25
Albany football defensive lineman AJ Simon, considered an NFL draft prospect, died Tuesday night.
He was 25.
Simon recorded 12.5 sacks during his senior season.
Before playing for the Great Danes, the 6-foot-1, 267-pound Simon attended Bloomsburg University.
We love you, 8 💜 pic.twitter.com/OhpBlPXvmr
— UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024
Tributes came in via social media.
Two joyous year coaching and becoming friends with AJ Simon. My prayers are dedicated to the Simon family. I love you AJ and will always have a special place in my heart for #8. pic.twitter.com/vps8tqA5O3
— Greg Gattuso (@CoachGGattuso) April 17, 2024
We love you, 8 💜 pic.twitter.com/OhpBlPXvmr
— UAlbany Football (@UAlbanyFootball) April 17, 2024