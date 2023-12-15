Albany coach Denney Faith embraces love of game, players rather than football success

ARLINGTON — When asked what coach Denney Faith means to him, Albany senior Adam Hill never hesitated.

“Greatest coach I ever played for,” said Hill a Texas Tech commit. “Probably going to be greatest coach I ever played for.”

Zane Waggoner, a fellow senior sitting between Hill and Faith on the podium after the Lions’ 28-10 victory over Mart in the Class 2A Division II state finals Thursday at AT&T Stadium, slapped Faith on the shoulder as Hill was talking.

Faith fist-bumped Hill after he finished speaking, then Waggoner.

“Taught me more how to be a man than a football player,” Waggoner said of Faith.

Albany's Adam Hill runs for the end zone during the Class 2A DII state title game against Mart on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Faith, who earlier in the postgame news conference was asked if he was ready to retire after 36 years as the Lions’ head coach, eight state finals appearances and, finally, his first two state titles in back-to-back seasons, responded to what Hill and Waggoner had said.

“That’s why I coach,” Faith said. “I don’t coach to win football games. I coach to hear guys say that kind of stuff. That’s what really matters. In the big picture, these guys are going to grow up and be great husbands and great fathers. And if I just had a little bit to do with that, that’s the reason that I do it. That’s the reason I keep doing it.”

It's hard to imagine Faith stepping away from the game at this point and not because the Lions are on a roll — winning their state titles the last two seasons since the program’s first two in 1960 and ’61.

It might be a grind at times, but Faith enjoys every moment working with kids.

He even said when he does retire from coaching, he still wants to find a way to keep mentoring youngsters.

“That’s what’s important about this whole thing,” Faith said. “I love state championships. I love rings. I love the medal, but more than that, I love these guys.

“That’s what high school football is about. This is the purest sport there is right now because there’s no money involved, no politics involved. The only thing that matters is the love of the game, and that’s the reason they play. That’s the reason I coach it.”

Defensive gem

You hear it all the time — defense wins championships. It was certainly true for the Lions. They allowed eight points per game this season.

Only one team — Lubbock Trinity Christian — scored more than 14 points against the Lions in a game. Albany beat Trinity Christian 22-21 in the season opener in Lubbock.

Albany might have played its best defensive game in the state championship. The Lions shut down a Mart team that was averaging 48.5 points per game. Albany forced three turnovers and held the Panthers to 200 total yards, including 79 yards rushing.

“Against some of the best athletes we’ve seen all year,” Faith said. “Our defense has played that way all year long. … Coach (Jimmy) Fuentes, our defensive coordinator, puts a plan together, and then our coaches coach it up, and we coach our kids hard. … When you have kids who don’t mind getting coached and are unselfish and play that way, good things can happen.”

A swarm of Albany defenders tackle Mart's De'Montrel Medlock during the Class 2A DII state title game on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Offense feeds off defense

It was the defense that sparked the offense, which finally got going in the second quarter. Hill ripped off a 52-yard TD run to give the Lions a 7-3 lead with 10:48 left in the quarter.

The Lions then cashed in a fumble recovery for another TD — covering 41 yards on two plays. Chip Chambers, the Lions’ junior quarterback, sidestepped a defender, then made a great throw to Branson Beal, who did the rest — scoring on a 37-yard pass for a 14-3 lead 1:58 before halftime.

Chambers came back to throw a 2-yard TD pass to Hill with 49 seconds remaining in the half for a 21-3 advantage, after the defense forced a three-and-out with Mart backed up near its own goal line.

“Some huge turnovers, really, is kind of what got us going,” Faith said. “Then Chip made a couple of really good reads on some passes. That catch Branson made for that touchdown, I mean, that was unbelievable. Then Adam’s touchdown …, where we’re trying to get an out route, and Chip comes off to his second read to Adam in the end zone right there. That’s a pretty neat deal when you can see a high school kid make those kind of plays.”

Albany's Branson Beal scores a touchdown during the Class 2A DII state title game against Mart on Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

THURSDAY’S STARS

Adam Hill, Albany

Hill, the game’s offensive MVP, ran for a game-high 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries. He also caught a pass — a 2-yarder for a TD. The senior, a Texas Tech commit, had two tackles, including a sack, playing linebacker on defense.

Chip Chambers, Albany

Chambers completed 11-of-24 passes for 91 yards and two TDs to cap his first season as the team's starting quarterback. The junior threw one interception.

Cason Fairchild, Albany

The senior receiver caught a game-high eight passes for 48 yards. He also ran 21 yards on one carry. Fairchild, a safety on defense, had five tackles and an interception.

Zane Waggoner, Albany

Waggoner, the game’s defensive MVP, had nine tackles, including two for loss and 1½ sacks. The senior also had two quarterback hurries and handled the kicking and punting duties. Jaxon Hoel had a game-high 12 tackles, including 1½ for loss.

CLASS 2A DIV. II STATE CHAMPIONSHIP

Albany 28, Mart 10

Albany … 0 … 21 … 0 … 7 – 28

Mart … 3 … 0 … 0 … 7 – 10

FIRST QUARTER

MAR – Armando Chavez 38 FG, 6:51

SECOND QUARTER

ALB – Adam Hill 52 run (Zane Waggoner kick), 10:48

ALB – Branson Beal 37 pass from Chip Chambers (Waggoner kick), 1:58

ALB – Hill 2 pass from Chambers (Waggoner kick), 00:11

FOURTH QUARTER

MAR – JD Bell 7 run (Chavez kick), 8:27

ALB – Hill 5 run (Waggoner kick), 00:49

TEAM STATISTICS

……………… ALB … MAR

First downs … 10 … 12

Rushes-Yards … 28-158 … 37-79

Passing … 91 … 121

Comp-Att-Int …… 11-25-1 … 14-24-2

Punts …… 5-38.0… 5-22.6

Fumbles-Lost … 2-0 … 4-1

Penalties-Yards … 6-49 … 7-39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Albany, Adam Hill 24-132, Cason Fairchild 1-21, Branson Beal 2-9, Chip Chambers 1-(-4); Mart, JD Bell 16-58, Richard Green 2-27, Ethan Hocking 1-1, De’Montrel Medlock 18-(-7).

PASSING: Albany, Chambers 11-24-1—91, Beal 0-1-0—00; Mart, D. Medlock 14-24-2—121.

RECEIVING: Albany, Fairchild 8-48, Beal 2-41, Hill 1-2; Mart, Green 8-62, Hocking 2-32, D’Angelo Rhodes 2-19, Bell 1-7, Alijha Johnson 1-1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Albany, Wyatt Windham, Cason Fairchild; Mart, Zach Medlock.

RECORDS: Albany 16-0; Mart 15-1.

