Albany can't repeat last week's comeback, loses state football quarterfinal to DGF

ALEXANDRIA — Albany lost its mojo in the second quarter of Friday's Class 3A football state quarterfinal against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, but unlike the Huskies' incredible comeback last week in the Section 6-3A championship, the team could not find an answer for the Rebels' stifling defense.

The Huskies lost 33-6 in their first state appearance since 2015, falling to 8-3 on the season. Last season's state runner-up DGF (10-1) advanced to the 2023 state semifinal at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

"We were undersized all year and that's something that showed here tonight," Albany coach Mike Ellingson said. "But these kids have heart and are willing to go fight and give everything they've got. Us coaches have been behind them, the whole way."

Last week in the second half they overcame a 23-point deficit against defending state champion New London-Spicer (6-4).

On Friday the score was tied 0-0 after the first quarter, and until minutes before halftime, it stayed that way. Albany's defense made some big stops to keep the Huskies in the game, but its offense sputtered against a Rebel team with three shutouts and four games holding its opponents to a touchdown.

DGF's quarterback Caleb Johnson and running back Casey Macziewski, both juniors, had strong runs for big gains, eventually stalling on Albany's 10-yard line in their second drive. On fourth down, the team baited the Huskies into an encroachment penalty, setting Rebel senior Brody Friend up for the game's first TD with 3:56 left in the half. One Albany punt and near-defensive stop later, DGF pulled the same gimmick and drew the Husky line into neutral territory on fourth down. The Rebels didn't need much time to score after that, Johnson ran it in to make the score 14-0 at the break.

Ellingson said the mistakes were impactful, but that the game wasn't decided by them.

"It ended up being more than that," he said. "We should have executed and finished a drive there early on, it's just we couldn't we couldn't get into the end zone. I know that this team when we get into the end zone, our defense plays a heck of a lot better."

Until the state game, Albany's offense had been good for an average of 34 points per game and a few big plays from senior quarterbacks Jack Rieland and Andrew Olson or the team's stout rushing attack led by seniors Joseph Schmitt and Adam Dennis. But no such plays opened up until it was too late for Albany, thanks to a disruptive DGF line and talented secondary play.

"Their defense was quite good," Ellingson said. " I thought their inside linebacker play flowed really well and shut down runs that appeared to be open. A guy would come out of nowhere and they were able to chase it down from the backside as well."

Rieland was also impressed with the Rebels' ability to limit his offense to short passes underneath the zone, calling their line "really tough."

DGF senior Nicholas Waale and Macziewski had touchdowns in the third quarter to increase the lead to 27-0 and Albany had no answer. The Huskies drove all the way down to the 4-yard-line at the end of the third quarter, but the Rebels tipped the ball away from senior tight end Hunter Hamann in the end zone on fourth down.

Later, Hamann was Albany's only touchdown scorer, catching a short pass from Olson in the final frame to make the score 27-6, but DGF scored right away again, taking fewer than 2.5 minutes.

Albany's line on special teams pressured DGF's point-after unit after every score and did get to the kicker twice to block a point in the third and fourth quarters.

Ellingson praised his team's hard work during summer workouts and through the season.

"(The hard work) carries over," he said." When you have big moments, you're going fall back onto your training, and our training is getting after it."

Albany graduates 14 seniors, including bodies at skill positions and on the line, but he thinks he'll have more experience returning for his third season than this year. He called the graduating group "ego-less" and the underclassmen spent a long time hugging their teammates for the last time after the game. Rieland spoke about what the team has meant to him since coming out his sophomore year.

"The last three years we've seen the team get better every year," he said.

