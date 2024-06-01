Albany Academy edges PHS, 3-1, in pitcher's duel

PLATTSBURGH — Warren Miller gave Plattsburgh High a great pitching performance on Thursday, but the Hornets couldn't get it going offensively in a 3-1 loss to Section II champion Albany Academy in NYPHSAA Class A baseball sub-regional play at Chip Cummings Field

It was the first year for the Hornets (17-4) in Class A after winning the Section VII Class B title a season ago and Plattsburgh gave a good account of itself.

“I'm upset we didn't win, but our players can hold their heads high,” PHS coach Pat Shaughnessy said. “Our players left it all out there and proved that they belong here.”

Miller, in going the distance, allowed five hits, walked two and struck out 13. A combined 10 of his strikeouts came against the Cadets' four, five, six and seven hitters in their line-up.

“I couldn't have asked for more from Warren today,” Shaughnessy said. “He's been like that for four years on the varsity and been a leader. He pitched very well today and had good control, walking only two.”

The usually-potent PHS offense, however, had trouble solving Albany Academy right-hander Scott Hanson, who also went the distance.

Hanson was economical as he allowed five hits, walked one and struck out six. All six of his strikeouts came in the first three innings.

“He (Hanson) wasn't overpowering,” Shaughnessy said. “He mixed his pitches well with a fastball, slider and change. We don't see it a lot where a pitcher relies on off-speed pitches over his fastball.

“He kept us off balance. We put the ball in play better later in the game, but just weren't able to get anything going.”

It was an extremely well-played game. In addition to the solid pitching on both sides, neither team committed an error and Albany Academy (16-7) was able to make a couple of key plays that thwarted PHS efforts to score.

The game was scoreless until the top of the fifth when the Cadets took advantage of a break and some bad luck for Miller.

Miller struck out the first two batters in the inning, but Noah Eslick was hit with a pitch.

Ben Dalto then hit what appeared to be a routine grounder to first base that would have ended the inning.

The ball, however, took a bad hop well over Hornets' first baseman Kallen Abernethy's reach, putting runners on first and third. Dalto stole second, setting the stage for the biggest hit of the game.

Willie Kimbler, the son of former Beekmantown star and minor league baseball player Doug Kimbler, fouled off a couple pitches with a 1-2 count on him before he singled to center to drive in both runners for a 2-0 Cadets' lead.

The Hornets got one of the runs back in the home half of the fifth when Andre Anderson got his second hit of the game, went to second on an infield out, to third on another infield out and scored on Marcus Griffiths' two-out single.

Miller struck out three batters in the top of the sixth inning, but Albany Academy was able to add an insurance run when Nico DeSanto singled, stole second and scored on Brody Staff's two-out single.

“They were able to get a couple of hits in key situations,” Shaughnessy said.

Miller singled to lead off the bottom of the seventh, but the Cadets turned a slick 4-6-3 double play to keep the Hornets from gaining any momentum.

Dalto, batting ninth in the Cadets' order, went two-for-two. Kimbler, Staff and Eslick added a hit each. Anderson had two of the Hornets' five hits, with Miller, Griffiths and Dom DeAngelo getting the other three.

“Honestly, we had a successful season,” Shaughnessy said. “It's not the way we wanted it to end, especially for our seniors. But our players gave it everything they had today.”

The Hornets finished the season with the CVAC Division I championship and the Section VII Class A title.

—

Albany Academy 3, Plattsburgh 1

AA;000;021;0;—;3;5;0

PHS;000;010;0;—;1;5;0

Hanson and Eslick. Miller and Calkins. WP- Hanson. LP- Miller.