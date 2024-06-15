Albania's Bajrami scores fastest goal at Euro finals after 23 seconds

Albania fans cheer after their side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group B soccer match between Italy and Albania at the Dortmund stadium. Friso Gentsch/dpa

Albania's Nedim Bajrami scored after 23 seconds against title holders Italy for the fastest goal in the history of European Championship finals.

Bajrami capitalised on a terrible throw-in from Federico Dimarco and smashed the ball into the roof of Gianluigi Donnarumma's net in the Group B match in Dortmund.

Governing body UEFA said the goal came after 23 seconds. The previously fastest goal at Euro finals was from Russian Dmitri Kirichenko after 67 seconds against Greece in 2004, UEFA said.