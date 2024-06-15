Albania's Bajrami scores fastest ever Euros goal after 23 seconds

Nedim Bajrami celebrates after putting Albania ahead against Italy with the fastest ever goal at the Euros (Alberto PIZZOLI)

Albania's Nedim Bajrami put his side ahead after just 23 seconds in their opening Euro 2024 game against Italy on Saturday for the fastest goal ever scored at a European Championship.

Bajrami pulverised the previous Euros record for the quickest goal of 67 seconds by Dmitri Kirichenko of Russia against Greece in 2004.

Bajrami, who plays in Italy for Sassuolo, pounced on a poor throw-in by Italy's Federico Dimarco to lash the ball high into the net from inside the box in the Group B match against the reigning champions.

However, Italy responded quickly to equalise through Bastoni in the 11th minute before Nicolo Barella put the Azzurri ahead in the 16th minute.

Among the list of fastest ever goals at the tournament is Luke Shaw's strike for England against Italy in the final of Euro 2020 at Wembley three years ago.

Shaw netted after just one minute and 56 seconds for what remains the sixth-fastest ever at the competition.

Italy came back to win that final on penalties.

as/td