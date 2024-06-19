🏆 Albanian star makes EUROs history in all-action substitute appearance

Klaus Gjasula's all-action substitute performance for Albania has earned him a spot in footballing history.





The veteran defender was sent on with his side 1-0 up with 18 minutes to play, and saw his side immediately concede.

Two minutes later, it got worse as an effort from Luka Sučić took a deflection off Gjasula to complete a quickfire turnaround for Croatia and leave Albania facing heartbreak.

But five minutes into added time, the 34-year-old made amends by snatching a late equaliser as a deflected effort fell to him. In doing so, he became the first substitute in either World Cup or European Championship History to manage it, before picking up a yellow card to round off a busy 20 minutes.

1 - Albania's Klaus Gjasula becomes the first substitute in the history of the UEFA European Championship & FIFA World Cup combined to come off the bench and score a goal and an own goal in a match. Redeemer. pic.twitter.com/facz6kKBKb — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) June 19, 2024

Despite this, it's safe to say he won't be having to buy a drink in Albania any time soon, while his record may stand longer still.

On top of that, his effort was the latest ever equaliser in the history of the EUROs.

94 - At 94 minutes and 23 seconds, Albania’s Klaus Gjasula’s goal to make it 2-2 was the latest equalising goal scored in UEFA European Championship history (excluding extra time). Gong. pic.twitter.com/uQUl9XgnYi — OptaJean (@OptaJean) June 19, 2024

Meanwhile, this German reaction needs no translation.

We're only five days into EURO 2024, but it's already shaping up to be an all-timer.