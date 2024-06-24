Albania vs Spain: Preview, predictions and lineups

Back-to-back victories for Spain means they've already secured their place in the Euro 2024 knockout stages as Group B winners, and they wrap up the group phase against Albania on Monday night.

Luis de la Fuente's side have perhaps been the most impressive team in Germany so far this summer. Their combination of technical mastery and speed out wide has made for thrilling viewing, and they've so far made light work of two nations currently ranked in FIFA's top ten.

Croatia were torn apart in Berlin, and a resolute Italy struggled to get near La Roja last time out in a 1-0 defeat that should have been five or six.

Despite their impressive start to the tournament, Spain certainly won't be feared by Albania, who'll be aiming to complete an almighty upset and qualify for the round of 16. Sylvinho's men were beaten 2-1 on matchday one by Italy but scored late on against Croatia to earn a well-deserved point having dominated the first half.

They've proven themselves to be more than competent opposition for some of the world's best, and a rotated Spain side could be in for quite the shock in Dusseldorf.

Here is 90min's guide to Albania vs Spain at Euro 2024.

Albania vs Spain H2H record (Last Five Games)

Albania: 0 wins

Spain: 5 wins

Draws: 0

Current form (all competitions)

Albania team news

Jasir Asani was a doubt for Albania's second game of the tournament against Croatia, but the spritely winger started and lasted an hour in Hamburg. He should be good to go from the outset on Monday night.

Albania will be without Mirlind Daku after he picked up a suspension for offensive chanting. The forward has picked up a two-match ban.

Rey Manaj will likely be favoured over Chelsea's Armando Broja up top.

Albania predicted lineup vs Spain

Albania predicted lineup (4-2-3-1): Strakosha; Hysaj, Ajeti, Djimsiti, Mitaj; Asllani, Ramadani; Asani, Laci, Bajrami; Manaj.

Spain team news

Spain's status in Group B means we should expect heavy rotation from De la Fuente on Monday night. The manager could opt for a completely new XI in Dusseldorf.

Rodri misses out through suspension but will be back for Spain's round of 16 clash, while Ayoze Perez and Nacho are unlikely to be fit having sustained muscle injuries.

Unai Simon, Spain's number one, may be the only player to have started the first two games of Euro 2024 to keep his place.

Spain predicted lineup (4-3-3): Simon; Navas, Vivian, Laporte, Grimaldo, Zubimendi, Merino, Baena; Torres, Olmo, Oyarzabal.

Albania vs Spain score prediction

With Spain likely to rotate heavily on Monday night, we shouldn't expect Albania to be blown away in Dusseldorf. Spain's strength in depth can't be disputed, but the side De la Fuente is projected to put out simply won't play with the same slickness as the manager's favoured XI.

Albania are stubborn opponents and their threat on the counter was distinct on matchday two. Spain's structure will be put to the test on Monday night, and perhaps we'll see a performance out of the traditional Spanish playbook - a slower tempo with monopoly over possession.

Sylvinho's side will do all they can to pull off the upset and advance into the knockouts, but Spain are good enough to keep them at arm's length while producing the moment of quality required to snatch all three points.