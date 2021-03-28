Albania vs England, player ratings: Harry Kane and Luke Shaw impress in comfortable win

Mike McGrath
·2 min read
Mason Mount - GETTY IMAGES
England made it two wins from two in their World Cup qualifying campaign with 2-0 win over Albania in Tirana. Mike McGrath kept a close eye on the match and ran the rule over Gareth Southgate's men.

England (4-2-3-1)

NICK POPE 5

Not helped by the poor surface at Arena Kombëtare but his kicking was poor. Not much work to do and he has now kept clean sheets in all six of his caps.

KYLE WALKER 6

Got forward early on and was increasingly attacking in the second half. Picked up a yellow card for putting his arm on an opponent.

JOHN STONES 6

Good threat from set-pieces early on and he strode out of defence well, although his passing was inconsistent as he tried to switch play.

HARRY MAGUIRE 6

Never looked hurried and was always in control of the backline. Shorter passes than against Iceland in his last game but never lost the ball.

LUKE SHAW 7

First cap since September 2018 and he provided an excellent cross for Kane’s opening goal, a cross with pace for his captain to steer in.

KALVIN PHILLIPS 5

Plenty of pressing from the Leeds midfielder, often higher up the pitch than he usually positions himself. Would have liked to have got on the ball more.

DECLAN RICE 7

Won tackles and kept the ball moving quickly after winning possession. Deep-lying but always positive. He dropped into the backline when Albania had the ball.

PHIL FODEN 6

Not much space or time on the ball but eventually got an opening and hit the post. His set-pieces could be a real threat at the Euros.

MASON MOUNT 7

Gave the ball away for an Albania chance but it was a rare mistake. Rewarded with a goal in the second half after growing into the game.

RAHEEM STERLING 7

Eased his way into the game and stole possession for Mount’s goal. Produced an excellent cross for Kane to hit the crossbar, then teed up Foden to hit the post.

HARRY KANE 8

Ended his six-game drought with a header that gave Etrit Berisha no chance, then set up Mount for the second goal. He hit the crossbar and could have had more.

