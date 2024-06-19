📸 Albania star wears brilliant Super Mario boots at EURO 2024 🍄

Albania have impressed at EURO 2024 so far, giving Italy a run for their money on matchday one, before stunning Croatia with an early goal in Hamburg on Wednesday.

But nothing has been more impressive than the boots worn by winger Jasir Asani.

The 29-year-old – who plays his club football in Korea for Gwangju FC – was wearing these brilliant custom Super Mario boots against Croatia.

Asani from Albania rocking some Super Mario boots.#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/5dwKsCpy2z — Euro 24 Hub (@Euro24Hub) June 19, 2024

FBL-EURO-2024-MATCH15-CRO-ALB-1718806146.jpg

The only way they could be improved would be if he had a Mario boot on one foot and a Luigi boot on the other.