Albania Prime Minister Edi Rama: ‘It’s the first time I hope Italy don’t win’

Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, opened up about his nation’s clash with Italy at Euro 2024 and noted how ‘Italian football was our paradise when we lived in communist hell’.

The Azzurri are ready to kick off their campaign at the European Championship in Germany, where they’ll face a tough Group B containing Albania, Spain and Croatia. Luciano Spalletti’s side enter as defending champions and the pressure is on to put together a good campaign.

Hopes are high that Italy can shine at Euro 2024, and many have suggested that they’re underestimated, although some fans have concerns regarding the quality and experience in Spalletti’s squad. Their fate in the group could entirely depend on their result against Albania.

Edi Rama talks Italy vs Albania

Speaking on page five of today’s Tuttosport, Edi Rama first discussed his feelings ahead of Albania’s opening match against Italy.

“Incredible. It will be the first time, and I hope the last, in my life that I’ll hope that Italy don’t win a match at the European Championship. But in any case, I’d be fine with a draw, which, for our Rossoneri, would be like a victory.

“I know that for the Azzurri a draw with Albania would be the start of a trial against Spalletti. But, unfortunately, I can’t wish Italy get anything more than a draw.”

He was asked about the strengths of the Albania squad.

“About Albania you should fear our clear supremacy in the stands, where we certainly win, the spirit of revenge of Sylvinho’s boys and the fact that our team has nothing left to lose. It could end in any way, but since Italy almost never shine when a tournament begins, I hope for a draw.”

Edi Rama was asked which Italy player he’d want in the Albania squad.

“Donnarumma, without any doubt.”

He also confirmed that he’d be attending the match in Germany.

“Certainly, I’ll go to the stadium.”

Edi Rama underlined his happiness with the current Albania squad.

“This is the Albanian national team with the best game I remember. The group won by always playing good football and, at times, with an exciting game.”

He spoke about the widespread support for the team.

“It’s not just Tirana that awaits this European Championship like the wedding of an only child. This national team unites, together with Albania, the Albanian people of Kosovo, North Macedonia and all parts of the world.

“Their 12th player has 10 million hearts and in Dortmund it will be a Rossoneri avalanche.”

Edi Rama was asked which team he’d support should Albania be eliminated.

“Always Italy.”

The Prime Minister discussed the influence of Italian football on the Albania national team.

“With De Biasi we arrived at a European Championship for the first time. Reja managed a difficult transition, but he collected more points than all the Albanian national teams before De Biasi combined. Better not to talk about Panucci.

“But I’ll tell you a secret, the advice of another great Italian, Roberto Mancini, weighed heavily on the choice of Sylvinho. Italian football was our paradise when we lived in communist hell.

“The voices of Sandro Ciotti and Bruno Pizzul had the indescribable effect on us of not feeling alone in that black hole. And we saw the World Cup in the hands of Dino Zoff as if it were also in our hands.”

Edi Rama commented on the relationship between Italians and Albanians.

“Now we are a people divided by the sea, but united in everything else. Similar as two drops of water in their strengths and weaknesses.”

He didn’t think any cliches about Albanians needed to be erased.

“It doesn’t seem to me that there is anything left to erase. The dark times of an Albanian criminal by definition are now behind us.”

The Albanian Prime Minister had high praise for Spalletti.

“I had the privilege of knowing him and I find him humanly exceptional. A great man. Then history speaks for his qualities as a coach.”

Edi Rama suggested he’d like to see the Italy coach at Juventus one day.

“Not getting him was a shame, but maybe one day he will sit on that bench. He is still young.”

He weighed in on the debate surrounding Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus.

“Allegri was left too alone, and this could be felt from afar even before his loneliness had become a public fact. He wrote the history of Juventus.

“The separation from Allegri didn’t take place with all the honours that the coach would’ve deserved, this isn’t a good sign for a club which, in addition to many exciting moments in their history, mustn’t forget the lessons of great style of The Lawyer Agnelli.”

Edi Rama gave his thoughts on Thiago Motta.

“The expectations on him are enormous and his talent is undoubtable. I hope that he can handle the great pressure of a place like Juve, who I believe will not give him the benefit of the doubt for very long, after having seen one of their legends sent away in an unfortunate manner.

“Let’s not forget that Allegri won the Coppa Italia and took the team to the Champions League.”

He was asked which Albania player he’d recommend to Juventus.

“Mario Mitaj, a 20-year-old full-back with a delicious left foot.”

Finally, Edi Rama was asked if it would be easier for Juventus to win the Scudetto next season or Albania to beat Italy at Euro 2024.

“This question makes me smile… At this point I’d say that it’s more difficult for Juve to win the Scudetto than for Italy to let themselves be beaten by Albania.”